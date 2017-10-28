Browns radio analyst, former player Dieken to miss game

CLEVELAND — Former Browns offensive tackle and current radio commentator Doug Dieken did not travel with the team to London and will miss his first broadcast in nearly 30 years on Sunday.

Dieken was hospitalized this week with an undisclosed illness, preventing him from accompanying the Browns for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the team's first regular-season international game.

One of the most durable players in franchise history, Dieken has been part of the club's radio team since 1985 after his 14-year career ended. He last missed a game in 1989.

Dieken made 194 consecutive starts for the Browns from 1971-84 and played in 203 games.

Coincidentally, his absence comes in the same week that his close friend, Browns Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas, will miss the first game of his likely Hall of Fame career with a torn triceps tendon. Thomas was hurt in last Sunday's loss to Tennessee and underwent season-ending surgery.

___