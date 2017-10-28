Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond captures Skate Canada gold

REGINA — Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond has captured the women's singles title at Skate Canada International.

The 21-year-old from Marystown, N.L., scored 212.91 for the victory, despite stumbling out of a triple toe loop, then falling on a double Axel.

Russia's Maria Sotskova scored 192.52 for second, while American Ashley Wagner, who was seventh after the short program, climbed up to bronze with 183.94.