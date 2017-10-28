Canadian owned and trained Emoticon Hanover wins mare trot at Breeders Crown

ANDERSON, Ind. — Canadian owned and trained Emoticon Hanover took the mare trot final at the Breeders Crown on Friday.

Emoticon Hanover is owned by Montreal's Determination and trained by Luc Blais of Campbellville, Ont.. She beat out Caprice Hill, who is owned by Hamilton's Tom Hill. Pink Pistol was third. She is owned by Knightstalker Stable of Oshawa Ont., trained by Oshawa's Peter Shody and driven by Louis Philippe Roy of Mont-Joli, Que.

Manchego, co-owned by Toronto's John Fielding and Montreal's Herb Liverman, won the two-year-old filly trot.

Blazin Britches took the three-year-old filly pace with Idyllic Beach, owned by Toronto's Fielding and Marvin Katz, was third.

Ariana G won the three-year-old filly trot. She's owned by Toronto's Katz and Al Libfeld of Pickering, Ont. Dream Together, also owned by Determination and trained by Blais, was third.

Youaremycandygirl came in first in the two-year-old filly pace.

Pure Country won the mare pace. Lady Shadow, co-owned by David Kryway of Amherstburg, Ont., and trained by Ron Adams of Lasalle, Ont., was third.