Crystal Palace come back to draw with West Ham 2-2 in EPL

LONDON — Manager Roy Hodgson departed to raucous applause after Crystal Palace roared back from two goals down to draw with West Ham 2-2 at home in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Palace remained last in the standings, but this was the team's second match in the last three it has secured at least a point.

Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew put West Ham a flattering two up at Selhurst Park by halftime.

Luka Milivojevic finally made Palace's breakthrough from the penalty spot, after Andros Townsend was knocked over by Angelo Ogbonna.

Hammers goalkeeper Joe Hart stayed under severe pressure, and looked to have done enough to earn a win for the visitors, but in the seventh minute of injury time, Wilfried Zaha turned Cheikhou Kouyate one way and then the other, weaved into the box and rifled a shot inside the far post.