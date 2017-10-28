Sports

Dareus passes physical, completes trade from Bills to Jags

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. he Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Buffalo Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, beefing up one of the NFL‚Äôs best defenses. The Jaguars (4-3) sent a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft to the Bills (4-2) on Friday in exchange for the 330-pound run-stopper who has a checkered past.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly acquired defensive tackle Marcell Dareus has passed a physical with the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing his trade from the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars (4-3) gave the Bills (4-2) a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft for Dareus, a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 27-year-old Dareus passed a physical Saturday. The Jaguars released linebacker Jonathan Freeny to make room on the 53-man roster.

Jaguars czar Tom Coughlin says Dareus "will be a good fit with our team and our defence . We expect him to be stout against the run and to be able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This was a great opportunity to acquire a proven player who can come in and help us immediately."

Dareus had 300 tackles and 35 sacks in seven seasons with the Bills.

