Dortmund loses 4-2 at Hannover, will fall off top spot

MUNICH — Borussia Dortmund's slump continued as it lost 4-2 at Hannover in the Bundesliga on Saturday and will end the weekend off the top of the league.

Dortmund trailed 2-1 at halftime before levelling shortly after the break but defender Dan-Axel Zagadou was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle and Felix Klaus restored Hannover's lead from the resulting free kick.

Ihlas Bebou sealed the points late on for Hannover, which moved up to fourth.

Dortmund has won only one of its last five matches in all competitions and will be overtaken at the top of the league when second-place Bayern Munich hosts third-place Leipzig later.

Bayern is below Dortmund on goal difference, with Leipzig just a point behind the top two.

Jonathas gave Hannover the lead from the penalty spot after 20 minutes and set up Bebou for the second after Zagadou had volleyed in an equalizer.

Andriy Yarmolenko made it 2-2 early in the second half before Zagadou was sent off for bringing down Jonathas and Hannover quickly made its extra man count.

HALFTIME TURNAROUNDS

Hoffenheim missed out on the chance to close within a point of Dortmund as it lost 3-1 at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kerem Demirbay gave Hoffenheim the lead after 25 minutes but the visitors turned the match on its head in the second half with goals from Thorgan Hazard, Matthias Ginter and Jannik Vestergaard.

It was a similar story at Bayer Leverkusen, which beat winless Cologne 2-1 after the visiting team had taken a 23rd-minute lead through Sehrou Guirassy.

Leon Bailey equalized early in the second half and Sven Bender scored what proved to be the winner in the 74th.

OTHER MATCHES

Schalke slipped to fifth after Divock Origi's stoppage-time equalizer earned Wolfsburg a 1-1 draw.