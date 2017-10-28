Sports

Friday's Games

Friday's Games

MLB

World Series

Houston 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

(Astros lead series 2-1)

---

CFL

Ottawa 41 Hamilton 36

Saskatchewan 37 Montreal 12

---

NHL

Dallas 2 Calgary 1

New Jersey 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)

Columbus 2 Winnipeg 1 (OT)

Vegas 7 Colorado 0

St. Louis 2 Carolina 1

Nashville 2 Chicago 1

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Syracuse 2

Belleville 4 Manitoba 3 (SO)

Rochester 4 Laval 3 (OT)

Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 3

Cleveland 7 Ontario 4

Lehigh Valley 5 Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 3 Hershey 2

Providence 4 Binghamton 1

Bridgeport 5 Hartford 1

Milwaukee 5 Rockford 2

Texas 5 San Diego 4 (OT)

San Antonio 3 San Jose 1

Stockton 3 Bakersfield 0

Tucson 4 Iowa 1

---

NBA

Toronto 101 L.A. Lakers 92

Houston 109 Charlotte 93

Orlando 114 San Antonio 87

Denver 105 Atlanta 100

New York 107 Brooklyn 86

Minnesota 119 Oklahoma City 116

Golden State 120 Washington 117

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular