Friday's Games
MLB
World Series
Houston 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
(Astros lead series 2-1)
---
CFL
Ottawa 41 Hamilton 36
Saskatchewan 37 Montreal 12
---
NHL
Dallas 2 Calgary 1
New Jersey 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)
Columbus 2 Winnipeg 1 (OT)
Vegas 7 Colorado 0
St. Louis 2 Carolina 1
Nashville 2 Chicago 1
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Syracuse 2
Belleville 4 Manitoba 3 (SO)
Rochester 4 Laval 3 (OT)
Grand Rapids 5 Chicago 3
Cleveland 7 Ontario 4
Lehigh Valley 5 Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 3 Hershey 2
Providence 4 Binghamton 1
Bridgeport 5 Hartford 1
Milwaukee 5 Rockford 2
Texas 5 San Diego 4 (OT)
San Antonio 3 San Jose 1
Stockton 3 Bakersfield 0
Tucson 4 Iowa 1
---
NBA
Toronto 101 L.A. Lakers 92
Houston 109 Charlotte 93
Orlando 114 San Antonio 87
Denver 105 Atlanta 100
New York 107 Brooklyn 86
Minnesota 119 Oklahoma City 116
Golden State 120 Washington 117
---
