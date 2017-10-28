Injury-riddled Broncos sign linebacker from practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos promoted linebacker Kevin Snyder to their active roster Saturday with second-leading tackler Todd Davis nursing a high ankle sprain.

Davis is listed as questionable for Monday night when the Broncos (3-3) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2). He missed practice all week.

To make room for Snyder, the Broncos waived wide receiver Hunter Sharp, who they recently signed because of a rash of injuries at the position. Cody Latimer (knee) is set to make his return from a monthlong absence with a knee injury, however, and Emmanuel Sanders is as possibility to play despite missing a second week of practice with a sprained right ankle.

"We'll see how he feels on game day," coach Vance Joseph said.

Snyder spent some time on New England's roster as a rookie in 2015 and was on Denver's practice squad last December. He also played in all four of the Broncos' preseason games this year.

Also questionable for the Chiefs game are defensive end Derek Wolfe (finger, foot), who returned to practice Saturday, and tight end Virgil Green (shoulder), who practiced all week.

Swing tackle Donald Stephenson (calf) was ruled out for the second straight game.

With Menelik Watson (calf) returning at right tackle, Allen Barbre goes back to left guard.

The Broncos get a boost with the return of pass rusher Shane Ray from a broken wrist, but rookie tight end Jake Butt won't make his debut against the Chiefs.

After running routes last week, Butt was limited to individual work this week as he makes his way back from a knee injury in his final game at Michigan, which dropped him from a first-round prospect to the fifth round.

"I think Jake's getting closer. He hasn't played football since his bowl game, the Orange Bowl against Florida State," Joseph said. "That's tough for a guy to go from rehabbing for almost six or seven months to playing in an NFL game. ... We have more time with him so we'll see where he's at next week."

