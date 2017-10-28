Irish boxer Taylor adds pro world title to Olympic gold

CARDIFF, Wales — Katie Taylor added a professional world boxing title to the Olympic gold medal she won as an amateur by beating Anahi Sanchez by unanimous decision to claim the WBA lightweight belt on Saturday.

The Irishwoman has made the leap from turning pro to becoming a world champion in 11 months with seven victories in that period.

Taylor won 99-90 on all three of the judges' scorecards.

Sanchez had to vacate the title after failing to make the weight on Friday for her 20th pro fight. That meant only Taylor could win the title at Principality Stadium.

A left hook to the body from Taylor dropped Sanchez early in the second round, and the Argentine was wobbling in the third after taking a right to the face.

Sanchez recovered well, and the fight turned into a slugfest by the end.

"This is by far the biggest night of my career," Taylor said.