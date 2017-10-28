Jones advances to Masters semifinal with 5-4 extra-end win over Sinclair

LLOYDMINSTER, Alta. — Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones edged American Jamie Sinclair 5-4 in an extra end on Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the Masters Grand Slam of Curling.

Jones scored a single in the extra end after a Sinclair solo point had tied the game in the eighth.

Jones, the reigning Olympic champion from the Sochi Games in 2014, shot 73 per cent in the quarter-final matchup compared to Sinclair's 69.

Jones will play Anna Hasselborg of Sweden in Saturday night's semifinal with a chance to move on to Sunday's final.

Hasselborg earned her spot in the semis with a 6-1 quarter-final victory over Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Ont.