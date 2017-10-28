Moelgg leads WCup GS ahead of Shiffrin, Vonn misses 2nd run
SOELDEN, Austria — Italian veteran Manuela Moelgg led the season-opening women's World Cup giant slalom after the first run on Saturday ahead of overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin, while Lindsey Vonn failed to qualify for the second leg.
Moelgg finished in 55.57 seconds on the Rettenbach glacier, 0.12 ahead of Shiffrin. The 34-year-old Moelgg could become the oldest winner of a GS in the 51-year history of the women's World Cup.
Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany was 0.33 back in third, while last year's winner Lara Gut of Switzerland, who made an early comeback from knee injury, failed to finish.
Competing in her first GS in nearly two years, four-time overall champion Vonn was 3.31 off the pace in 34th and didn't make the start list for the final run.
