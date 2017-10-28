Nyquist scores in shootout to lift Red Wings over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Gustav Nyquist scored the tying goal in the second period then got the winner in a shootout, lifting the Detroit Red Wings over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a six-game skid.

Andreas Athanasiou also scored and Jimmy Howard stopped 44 shots for Detroit. Howard also was perfect in the shootout.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Panthers. James Reimer made 36 saves.

Nyquist beat Reimer in the third round of the shootout.

Florida took a 2-1 lead on Dadonov's power-play goal after he redirected a pass from Vincent Trocheck past Howard at 8:23 of the second.

The Red Wings tied it when Nyquist poked in his own rebound at 10:46 of the second.

The Panthers appeared to have a goal at 7:15 of the second when Huberdeau bounced the puck off a Detroit player's skate and into the net. The goal was disallowed after a coach's challenge when it was ruled goaltender interference because Aleksander Barkov collided with Howard in the crease.

Athanasiou gave Detroit a 1-0 lead on his power-play goal in the first. Athanasiou took a pass from behind the goal line by Dylan Larkin and one-timed it from the slot at 5:28. Athanasiou played his second game since returning from a contract dispute.

Huberdeau tied it 1-all on his goal at 4:19 of the second when he redirected the puck into the net from in front.

The Panthers killed off two minutes of a 5-on-3 midway through the first period.

NOTES: Panthers C Chase Balisy made his NHL debut. Balisy was recalled on Thursday from AHL Springfield. ... C Connor Brickley was scratched with an upper-body injury from Thursday's game against Anaheim. ... Red Wings D Danny DeKeyser missed the game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT:

Red Wings: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Panthers: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

