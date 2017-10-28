QMJHL Roundup: Matthew Welsh makes 25 saves, Islanders shut out Huskies

CHARLOTTETOWN — Matthew Welsh stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Charlottetown Islanders sunk the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Sullivan Sparkes registered the game-winning goal for the Islanders (7-6-1) at 11:14 of the first period and Keith Getson also scored.

Zachary Emond turned away 24 shots for Rouyn-Noranda (10-2-3).

Charlottetown was 0 for 3 on the power play. The Huskies went 0 for 8 with the man advantage.

---

WILDCATS 6 TIGRES 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Dylan Seitz scored a hat trick as the Wildcats got past Victoriaville.

Jeremy McKenna added two goals and an assist for Moncton (11-4-2) with Julien Tessier also chipping in.

Chase Harwell, Jimmy Huntington and Mathieu Sevigny supplied the offence for the Tigres (7-6-1).

Mark Grametbauer kicked out 22 shots for the win in net as Anthony Morrone made 30 saves in defeat.

---

ARMADA 8 SAGUENEENS 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet had two goals and two assists to lift the Armada over Chicoutimi.

Maxime Collin struck twice and Remy Anglehart scored once and tacked on two helpers for Blainville-Boisbriand (10-3-1). Thomas Ethier, Luke Henman, Alexander Katerinakis rounded out the attack.

German Rubtsov had both goals on the power play for the Sagueneens (4-8-2).

Emile Samson turned aside 22 shots for the Armada. Alexis Shank combined with Zachary Bouthillier for 22 saves for Chicoutimi.

---

OCEANIC 3 PHOENIX 0

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jimmy Lemay stopped all 18 shots he faced as the Oceanic shut out Sherbrooke.

Alexis Lafreniere scored the winner midway through the first period for Rimouski (8-4-1) while Wilson Forest and Charle-Edouard D'Astous added power-play goals.

Brendan Cregan kicked out 29 shots for the Phoenix (6-7-3).

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored twice, including the winner late in the third period, and added an assist as Halifax topped the Screaming Eagles.

Connor Moynihan and Maxime Fortier also had goals for the Mooseheads (9-4-2). Blade Mann-Dixon turned aside 38 shots.

Phelix Martineau, Adam McCormick and Egor Sokolov supplied the offence for Cape Breton (10-6-1). Kyle Jessiman made 27 saves in defeat.

Ryan MacLellan of the Screaming Eagles was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 3:31 of the second period.

---

FOREURS 4 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Mathieu Nadeau had a pair of goals and Etienne Montpetit stopped 31 shots as Val-d'Or doubled up the Sea Dogs.

Alexandre Couture and David Noel also chipped in for the Foreurs (7-7-1).

Cole Reginato and Kevin Gursoy replied for Saint John (3-9-4) and Alex D'Orio kicked out 28 shots.