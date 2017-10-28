Wallabies score come-from-behind 31-28 win over Barbarians

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia came from behind to score an unconvincing 31-28 win against the Barbarians invitational side in a scrappy exhibition rugby match Saturday at Sydney Football Stadium.

The Barbarians led 21-12 at halftime after out-scoring the Wallabies three tries to two in the first 40 minutes, with the second-string Australian side struggling with their unstructured play.

The five-tries-to-four win might have come at a high cost with forwards Lukhan Tui (hamstring) and Jack Dempsey (knee) leaving the field with injuries, putting them in some doubt for Australia's tour of Japan and Europe.