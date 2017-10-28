Yafai beats Ishida on points, keeps WBA super-flyweight belt
CARDIFF, Wales — British boxer Kal Yafai made a second successful
The judges scored it 118-110, 116-112 and 116-112 in
Yafai moved to 23-0 (14 KOs) and has his sights on lucrative fights in the United States in a division that contains titleholders Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Naoya Inoue, and Jerwin Ancajas.
"I wasn't too impressed with my performance out there," said Yafai, who gave up a four-inch (10-
They were fighting on the undercard of the world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam.