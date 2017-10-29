Atromitos beats Xanthi 2-0, retains Greek league lead
ATHENS, Greece — Atromitos stayed top of the Greek league with a 2-0 win at Xanthi on Sunday.
Amr Warda scored with a free kick after 40 minutes and Nicolas Diguiny made it 2-0 in the 83rd with a lob over the goalkeeper off Dimitris Giannoulis' corner kick.
Atromitos is two points ahead of AEK, which won 1-0 at Panionios. Third-place PAOK, which hosts Asteras on Monday, is four points behind Atromitos.
Xanthi is in 10th place.
Also, newcomer Lamia beat last-place Platanias 2-0 and Apollon drew 1-1 at Panetolikos.
