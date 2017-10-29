Keenum, Forbath help Vikings win 33-16 vs. Browns in London

LONDON — The Minnesota Vikings will return home feeling good about a four-game winning streak. The Cleveland Browns will regret a potential missed opportunity.

Case Keenum threw for two touchdowns and Kai Forbath made four field goals as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-16 at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday in the last of four games held this season in Britain.

Adam Thielen had five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown for the NFC North-leading Vikings (6-2), who trailed 13-12 at halftime — the first time the Browns, 0-8 for the second consecutive year, claimed a mid-game lead this season.

Cleveland, without starting left tackle Joe Thomas for the first time since 2006, scored first, taking a 6-0 lead on its second play from scrimmage before kicker Zane Gonzalez's missed extra point. Middle linebacker Joe Schobert's interception return to the Vikings' 37-yard line led to an 11-yard reception by David Njoku and a 26-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Crowell.

A 1-yard run by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer with 40 seconds remaining in the half helped overcome Forbath's first field goal and an 18-yard touchdown reception by Thielen to push Cleveland's lead to 13-9.

Forbath ended the half with a 34-yard attempt to make it 13-12, then scored first in the third quarter when a fumble by Crowell set up a 43-yarder.

Although Gonzalez's 23-yard field goal restored the Browns' lead at 16-15, the Vikings scored 18 unanswered points: a 1-yard touchdown run by Jerick McKinnon — and McKinnon's 2-point conversion — as well as a 5-yard touchdown reception by tight end Kyle Rudolph and, with 1:14 remaining, Forbath's final field goal.

Keenum, the first player to appear in two games at Twickenham, finished 27 for 43 for 288 yards. Kizer, meanwhile, completed 18 of 34 passes for 179 yards and did not throw an interception for the first time this season.

Crowell, who scored his first touchdown of the year, had 64 rushing yards to lead a ground attack that gained 115 against Minnesota's fourth-ranked rushing defence .

STARTERS INJURED

Vikings right tackle Mike Remmers left after sustaining a concussion on the second drive and was replaced by Rashod Hill, who had previously appeared in four games this season.

Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return, and running back Duke Johnson exited late and was evaluated for a concussion, but was cleared.

Cleveland was missing three starters due to injury, including top overall draft pick Myles Garrett (concussion).

UP NEXT

Vikings: Could have QB Teddy Bridgewater back from a knee injury sustained in the summer of 2016 when they visit the Washington Redskins on Nov. 12 after a bye.

Browns: Will face the Detroit Lions on Nov. 12 after a bye. They have not defeated Detroit on the road since 1983.

