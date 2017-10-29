New Zealand win toss, send India into bat
KANPUR, India — New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final One Day International against India on Sunday.
The series is locked at 1-1 after New Zealand won in Mumbai and the hosts won the second match in Pune.
Both teams have named unchanged teams for the series decider.
Teams:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.
