QMJHL Roundup: Ethan Crossman scores twice as Titan topple Tigres 4-1

BATHURST, N.B. — Ethan Crossman scored twice as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the Victoriaville Tigres 4-1 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Liam Murphy scored the winner on a power play for the Titan (7-5-5) at 15:26 of the first period and Jordan Maher also scored.

Chase Harwell scored for Victoriaville (7-7-1).

Reilly Pickard turned aside 27 shots for Acadie-Bathurst. Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 34 saves for the Tigres.

The Titan went 2-for-5 on the power play. Victoriaville went 0-for-7 with the man advantage.

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 ISLANDERS 2

HALIFAX — Arnaud Durandeau scored the eventual winner in the second period to lift the Mooseheads over Charlottetown.

Justin Barron, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Filip Zadina, Connor Moynihan and Xavier Parent also scored for Halifax (10-4-2).

Marcel Berube and Hunter Drew scored for the Islanders (7-7-1).

---

SEA DOGS 5 HUSKIES 4 (OT)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Radim Salda had the overtime winner and Ostap Safin scored twice in regulation as the Sea Dogs slipped past Rouyn-Noranda.

Anthony Boucher and Cole Reginato also scored for the Saint John (4-9-4).

Peter Abbandonato, Tyler Hinam, Mathieu Boucher and Jacob Neveu scored for the Huskies (10-2-4).

---

REMPARTS 4 PHOENIX 3 (OT)

QUEBEC CITY — Matthew Boucher scored the winner 1:59 into overtime as the Remparts edged Sherbrooke.

Olivier Garneau, Derek Gentile and Luke Kirwan found the back of the net in regulation for Quebec (11-4-1).

Mathieu Olivier, Benjamin Tardif and Yaroslav Alexeyev had goals for the Phoenix (6-7-4).

---

OCEANIC 2 OLYMPIQUES 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere had the winner midway through the third period as the Oceanic topped Gatineau.

Chase Stewart also scored for Rimouski (9-4-1).

Vitalii Abramov scored for the Olympiques (6-6-2).

---

DRAKKAR 4 CATARACTES 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Gabriel Fortier scored two goals and an assist as the Drakkar toppled Shawinigan.

D'Artagnan Joly and Ivan Chekhovich also chipped in for Baie-Comeau (6-8-1).

Cameron Askew struck twice for the Cataractes (5-10-1) with Jeremy Manseau adding the other.

---

SAGUENEENS 2 VOLTIGEURS 1 (SO)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Olivier Galipeau had the decisive goal in the shootout to lift the Sagueneens past Drummondville.

Felix-Antoine Marcotty scored in regulation for Chicoutimi (5-8-2).