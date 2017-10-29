U Sports Roundup: Golden Bears upset No. 1 Calgary with blowout win

CALGARY — Brad Baker threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns as the Alberta Golden Bears upset the No. 1 Calgary Dinos 53-3 on Saturday in U Sports football action.

Calgary (7-1), which lost in last year's Vanier Cup to the Laval Rouge et Or, were toppled for the first time all season.

Baker was 25-of-35 passing and ran in another score for Alberta (3-5). Tylor Henry caught four TDs and finished the game with nine receptions for 159 yards.

Quarterback Adam Sinagra completed 17-of-27 passes for 173 yards and an interception for the Dinos. Calgary's points came off a rouge and a safety.

---

MOUNTIES 26 HUSKIES 25

HALIFAX — Chris Reid ran in a 16-yard touchdown with 1:24 to play as Mount Allison (4-4) rallied past St. Mary's (5-3).

---

MARAUDERS 12 GAELS 9

HAMILTON — Jackson White threw for 154 yards with a touchdown pass to Dan Peterman as No. 7 McMaster topped Queen's to advance to the OUA semifinals. The Marauders take on the Laurier Golden Hawks next week in Waterloo, Ont.

---

GRYPHONS 30 GEE-GEES 8

OTTAWA — Receivers Jacob Scarfone and Jordan Terrio had touchdowns to lead No. 9 Guelph over the Gee-Gees and into the OUA semifinals. The Gryphons will face the undefeated (8-0) Western Mustangs next weekend in London, Ont.

---

X-MEN 27 GAITERS 14

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Jonathan Heidebrecht kicked five field goals and quarterback Dylan Fisher was 27-of-39 for 291 yards and ran in a touchdown as St.FX (4-4) beat Bishop's (1-7).

---

CARABINS 27 REDMEN 17

MONTREAL — Samuel Caron threw a 99 yard touchdown pass to Regis Cibasu and Reda Malki ran in another TD as the No. 4 Carabins (6-1) finished their regular season with a win over McGill (1-7).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 44 RAMS 15

VANCOUVER — Michael O'Connor threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and Cole Meyer ran in two more TDs as No. 6 UBC (6-2) downed No. 8 Regina (4-4).

---

BISONS 36 HUSKIES 32

REGINA — Des Catellier connected with Kyle Patchell for his third touchdown pass of the game with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter as Manitoba (2-6) rallied past Saskatchewan (2-6).