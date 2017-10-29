WHL Roundup: Fleury scores twice, Ice beat Rebels 5-4 in overtime

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Cale Fleury scored his second goal of the game 2:27 into overtime as the Kootenay Ice edged the Red Deer Rebels 5-4 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Colton Kroeker scored once and set up three more for the Ice (7-7-1) while Alec Baer added a goal and two assists. Cameron Hausinger rounded out the offence.

Chris Douglas, Kristian Reichel, Austin Pratt and Reese Johnson supplied the goals for the Rebels (8-6-1). Brandon Schuldhaus chipped in with three assists.

Kurtis Chapman made 22 saves for the win as Byron Fancy stopped 22-of-27 shots in a losing cause.

Kootenay went 1 for 4 on the power play while Red Deer failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

---

PATS 5 OIL KINGS 3

EDMONTON — Dawson Davidson had a goal and three helpers and Max Paddock made 37 saves as Regina downed the Oil Kings.

Braydon Buziak, Bryan Lockner, Matt Bradley and Wyatt Sloboshan also scored for the Pats (9-6-2). Jonathan Smart tacked on four assists.

Nick Bowman, Tomas Soustal and David Kope responded for Edmonton (5-8-2).

Boston Bilous turned aside 25 shots for the Oil Kings.

---

ROYALS 4 GIANTS 3

VICTORIA — Matthew Phillips scored twice as the Royals handed Vancouver its third straight loss.

Ryan Peckford and Regan Nagy also scored for league-leading Victoria (12-4-1).

Matt Barberis, Ty Ronning and Milos Roman found the back of the net for the Giants (5-7-3).

Dean McNabb made 32 saves for the Royals. Todd Scott turned away 20 shots for Vancouver.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 7 HURRICANES 4

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Zack Andrusiak had a four-point night with a hat trick as Seattle snapped the Hurricanes' three-game win streak.

Nolan Volcan, Donovan Neuls, Sami Moilanen and Turner Ottenbreit also scored for the Thunderbirds (7-6-0).

Ryan Vandervlis struck twice while Josh Tarzwell and Giorgio Estephan also scored for Lethbridge (7-5-1).

Liam Hughes made 17 saves for Seattle. Reece Klassen turned aside 25 shots for the Hurricanes.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dustin Wolf made 44 saves and Patrick Bajkov scored his second goal with 29 seconds to play, breaking a 2-2 deadlock and lifting Everett over the Winterhawks.

Matt Fonteyne also found the back of the net for the Silvertips (6-9-1).

Lane Gilliss and Kieffer Bellows scored for Portland (9-4-0), which dropped its third straight game.