Banged-up 49ers will place S Ward, T Gilliam on IR

San Francisco 49ers' C.J. Beathard (3) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham, back, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia,. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers are placing safety Jimmie Ward and backup right tackle Garry Gilliam on injured reserve.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed a lengthy injury list Monday for his winless team. Ward broke his arm and Gilliam injured his knee in Sunday's 33-10 loss at Philadelphia that left San Francisco ravaged with injuries.

Starting left tackle Joe Staley will miss at least the next two games and could go on injured reserve with a broken orbital bone, first-round defensive lineman Solomon Thomas will miss at least two games with a knee injury, leading receiver Pierre Garcon is questionable this week with a neck injury and backup running back Matt Breida is questionable with a knee injury.

