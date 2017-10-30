Chiefs lose Wilson, Ford to injuries against Broncos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs lost wide receiver Albert Wilson to a hamstring injury and linebacker Dee Ford to a back injury in their game against the Denver Broncos.
Kansas City was already playing with a reduced wide receiver corps following a season-ending injury to Chris Conley. Wilson has been banged up often this season, and his hamstring injury put more pressure on second-year pro Demarcus Robinson and rookie Jehu Chesson.
Ford has dealt with back spasms this year. He left in the first half on Monday night.
The Chiefs were also missing right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who was inactive for the fourth straight game with a knee injury. Duvernay-Tardif had hoped to return this week.
