Dyche celebrates 5 years at Burnley with win vs Newcastle
BURNLEY, England — Sean Dyche celebrated his fifth anniversary as Burnley manager with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle that moved the modest northwest England team up to seventh in the English Premier League on Monday.
Jeff Hendrick's 74th-minute winner from close range settled a dull contest at Turf Moor as Burnley leapfrogged Rafael Benitez's Newcastle in the standings.
Burnley was in the bottom half of the second-tier League Championship when Dyche arrived in 2012, and now his side appears to be consolidating its place in the top-flight.
