Isles centre Tavares, Knights goalie Dansk, Sens centre Pageau named stars of week

New York Islanders centre John Tavares, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk and Ottawa Senators centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau have been named the NHL's three stars for the week ending Oct. 29.

Tavares led the NHL with seven points (six goals, one assist), including a pair of hat tricks, to power the Islanders to two wins in three starts.

Dansk went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout to lead the Golden Knights to a perfect week, continuing the best start by an expansion team in NHL history (8-1-0, 16 points).

Pageau collected six points (one goal, five assists) as the Senators went 1-0-2 to extend their point streak to five games.

