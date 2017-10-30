Jansen's 2nd blown save in World Series has Dodgers down

HOUSTON — Kenley Jansen had been almost automatic for the Los Angeles Dodgers — until the World Series.

The big closer, who blew only one save during the regular season and was recognized this weekend as the National League's top reliever for the second year in a row, had his second blown save in the World Series and the Dodgers are going home in a hole.

Jansen worked around a two-out double in the ninth, but Alex Bregman's RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Houston Astros a 13-12 victory in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Brian McCann had reached with two outs in the 10th when he got hit by a pitch, a ball that struck him on his right forearm and rolled up to also catch him on the hand. That inside pitch came immediately after McCann had almost ended the game, turning on a pitch and pulling it deep down the right field line and foul.

The Astros catcher initially stayed in the game after manager A.J. Hinch and a trainer came out to check on him. But Derek Fisher took over as a pinch-runner at second base after George Springer drew a walk, and Fisher raced home with the winning run on Bregman's liner to left.

Bregman had hit a solo homer off Jansen in the ninth inning of Game 4 on Saturday night, but that was in a 6-2 Dodgers victory.

Game 6 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where in Game 2 last Wednesday the Astros got even in the ninth inning when Marwin Gonzalez homered in the ninth off Jansen for a 3-3 tie.

That was the first-ever blown save in the post-season for Jansen, and the Astros went on to win 7-6 in 11 innings and avoid coming home in an 0-2 deficit.

Jansen led the NL with 41 saves in the regular season, his third career 40-save season, and his 1.32 ERA was the best in the majors for a reliever.

