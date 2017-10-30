Jets' Forte says Morton 'very open-minded' about suggestions
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Matt Forte says offensive
Forte said Monday that he talked to both Morton and coach Todd Bowles about ways to help the Jets win games.
After New York's 25-20 loss to Atlanta, Forte said the Jets "strayed" from the game plan — which was to run the ball in the rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium. The veteran running back added that he thought the Jets needed to use the ground game more.
Forte finished with 7 yards on four carries, while New York
Bowles downplayed Forte's comments, saying they were made simply out of frustration after the Jets lost their third straight.
