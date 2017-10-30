Man dies after Milwaukee Bucks arena construction fall
A
A
Share via Email
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a 57-year-old electrician died after falling last week from an 8-foot ladder at the construction site of a new arena for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office confirmed the death Monday, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel .
The man, who was not named, complained of chest pain and fell from the ladder last Wednesday, suffering traumatic injuries.
He was transported to a hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon.
An autopsy was performed Monday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Breast density is a risk women need to know about, cancer survivor group says
-
Why a 'zombie law' won't stop the 'killing and maiming' happening on Toronto streets
-
'The dam has broken': Edmonton's theatre scene on making change after high-profile harassment allegations
-