Phillies hire Gabe Kapler to be their manager
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have hired former major league outfielder Gabe Kapler to be their manager.
The team announced the move Monday. Kapler has served as director of player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2014. The Dodgers trail the Houston Astros 3-2 in the World Series. Game 6 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
The 42-year-old Kapler replaces Pete Mackanin, who moved into a front-office position.
Kapler batted .268 with 82 homers and 386 RBIs over 12 seasons with six teams between 1998-2010. He had no previous ties to the Phillies.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
