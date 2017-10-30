Walker leads late rally to send Hornets over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kemba Walker scored 27 points and keyed a fourth-quarter rally to erase a double-digit deficit as the Charlotte Hornets handed Memphis its first home loss of the season with a 104-99 win over the Grizzlies on Monday night.

Jeremy Lamb added 17 points and rookie Malik Monk finished with 13 points.

Memphis held a 10-point lead with just under 8 minutes left, but Walker re-entered the game and kick-started the Charlotte rally. Walker had nine points in the stretch, part of which included an 18-4 run by the Hornets.

That rally put the Hornets ahead for good, although Memphis pulled within 102-99 in the closing seconds. Memphis couldn't catch Charlotte primarily because they made only 6 of 27 shots in the fourth, many of them coming in the closing minutes as the Grizzlies tried to stop the Hornets rally.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Mike Conley finished with 16. But Conley was a major part of a 34 per cent shooting night for the Grizzlies missing 14 of his 18 shots in the game and all seven of his shots outside the arc.

James Ennis III and Dylan Brooks scored 11 points apiece.

Memphis, despite shooting under 40 per cent through three quarters, built the lead to 13 - its larges of the night - and still maintained an 82-73 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Won their first road game this season. ...Monk had some fans in the stands. His hometown of Lepanto, Arkansas is about 40 miles from Memphis. ... Walker had a team-high six assists and has led the Hornets in assists in each game this season. .Dwight Howard had 2 points on 1 of 9 shooting. ... Howard had seven rebounds, the first time this season he has not reached double digits.

Grizzlies: Memphis' last four home games have come against teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Charlotte defeated Orlando at home Sunday night. ... The game was Memphis' first of the season against an Eastern Conference team. ... Gasol was listed as questionable before the game with a bum left ankle, but played, finishing with 10 points. ... The Grizzlies bench continued to dominate opponents, outscoring the Hornets reserves 51-39

