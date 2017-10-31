Bayern advances in Champions League with 2-1 win at Celtic
GLASGOW, Scotland — Bayern Munich qualified for the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare and eliminated Celtic with a 2-1 win over the Scottish champion, sealed by Javi Martinez's 77th-minute goal on Tuesday.
The Spain midfielder headed home a cross by Kingsley Coman, who opened the scoring for Bayern in the 22nd minute at Parkhead after a defensive error.
The German club, which has now won six straight matches since the return of Jupp Heynckes as manager, is guaranteed a top-two finish alongside Paris Saint-Germain. PSG leads Group B on 12 points, three ahead of Bayern, with the two teams still to play each other in Munich.
Celtic stayed in third place and is looking to seal a Europa League spot ahead of last-place Anderlecht, which has no points and no goals so far after a 5-0 loss at PSG on Tuesday.
Callum McGregor scored the equalizer for Celtic in the 74th minute.
