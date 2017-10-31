Late Dowrich, Holder partnership takes West Indies into lead

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — An unbroken partnership of 144 down the order between Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder gave West Indies a 48-run lead over Zimbabwe at stumps on day three of the second test on Tuesday.

West Indies still had three wickets in hand at 374-7 in its first innings, with Dowrich and captain Holder both hitting unbeaten half-centuries in their eighth-wicket stand.

They took West Indies past Zimbabwe's 326 all out, with the chance of building a significant lead on day four.

Dowrich was 75 not out and Holder 71 not out to rescue the West Indies innings after they came together on 230-7. At that point, it appeared the tourists, who are 1-0 up in the two-match series, would have a first-innings deficit to claw back.

Their mid-innings struggles were down to a five-wicket haul from part-time Zimbabwe spinner Sikandar Raza, who cut through the West Indian middle order for his 5-82, his first five-for in tests.

Dowrich and Holder provided late impetus, though, with Dowrich hitting nine fours in a career-best test score for him. Holder struck six fours and a six and the West Indians were in position to increase their 48-run advantage.