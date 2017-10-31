Monday's Games
Monday's Games
NHL
Montreal 8 Ottawa 3
Dallas 2 Vancouver 1 (OT)
San Jose 3 Toronto 2
Arizona 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 6 Vegas 3
Columbus 4 Boston 3 (SO)
Tampa Bay 8 Florida 5
St. Louis 4 Los Angeles 2
---
NFL
Kansas City 29 Denver 19
---
NBA
Toronto 99 Portland 85
Boston 108 San Antonio 94
Minnesota 125 Miami 122 (OT)
New York 116 Denver 110
Charlotte 104 Memphis 99
Orlando 115 New Orleans 99
Philadelphia 115 Houston 107
Utah 104 Dallas 89
Golden State 141 L.A. Clippers 113
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference semifinals
Toronto 2 New York 1 (first leg)
Western Conference semifinals
Portland 0 Houston 0 (first leg)
---
