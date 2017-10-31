Sports

Top-seeded Timbers play Dynamo to 0-0 draw in West semis

Houston Dynamo forward Mauro Manotas (19) battles with Portland Timbers players Larrys Mabiala (33) and Lawrence Olum (13) for possession of the ball during the MLS Western Conference semifinal soccer match Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON — Jeff Attinella had two saves to help the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Monday night in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal.

The second leg of the two-game aggregate series is Sunday in Portland. The fourth-seeded Dynamo had just one road win in the regular season.

Attinella posted his 10th career shutout in his first playoff action — including a sliding 1-on-1 save against Alberth Elis in the 51st minute and a leaping stop of a header by Philippe Senderos in the 56th.

Houston is unbeaten in its last eight matches, including a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in Thursday's single-elimination knockout round.

The Dynamo were awarded a penalty kick in the 30th minute after Larryss Mabiala's sliding tackle of Alberth Elis at the corner of the 6-yard box, but the call was overturned after a replay review.

Mabiala, a defender, as well as midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Diego Chara — who was taken off on a stretcher — did not return for Portland after injuries midway through the game.

The top-seeded Timbers were already without Fanendo Adi, Sebastian Blanco and David Guzman. Adi was second on the team with 10 goals despite missing the final 10 regular-season games after he injured a hamstring during a 3-1 win over Los Angeles on Aug. 6.

