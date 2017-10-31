Turner returns to 3B for Dodgers in Game 6 of World Series
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner is back at third base and hitting third in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 6 of the World Series, while the Astros juggled the bottom of their lineup.
Turner served as designated hitter in Game 5 after taking a grounder off a knee during Game 4.
Pederson had been the DH in the first two games in Houston before being dropped in Game 5. Kike Hernandez and Charlie Culberson are dropped.
The Astros won 13-12 in 10 innings Sunday night take a 3-2 Series lead.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball