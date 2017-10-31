Warriors blow past Clippers, 141-113, by Curry's 31 points

LOS ANGELES — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Kevin Durant added 19 to help Golden State rout the Los Angeles Clippers 141-113 on Monday night for the Warriors' 11th consecutive win in the series.

The Warriors (5-3) have not lost to the Clippers since Christmas Day in 2014.

The Clippers (4-2) were the last team in the NBA to lose a game, but have now dropped two consecutive. Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points and Lou Williams added 17.

Curry hit seven of his 11 three-point attempts, and added six assists and five rebounds.

Draymond Green added 16 points for the Warriors while Klay Thompson had 15.

The Warriors outrebounded the Clippers 46-35 and shot 58 per cent on the night.

The Warriors made their defensive strategy known early. Despite the Clippers often running their offence through Blake Griffin, he got off only three shots with 1:38 left in the first half. Every time he had the ball down low, the Warriors would quickly double-team him.

Golden State, meanwhile, was shredding the Los Angeles defence . They connected on 61 per cent of their shots in the first half and led 74-57 at the break.

The Clippers pulled within nine to start the second half before Curry led Golden State to the easy win.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he supported Green after his forward was fined $25,000 for his part in a skirmish with Bullets guard Bradley Beal on Friday: "He got attacked . I didn't agree with his punishment but all you can do as a team is accept it."

Clippers: Had entered game holding opponents to a league-low 92.4 points per game and a 40.4 field goal percentage shooting (second). Coach Doc Rivers said the superb early defence starts with having DeAndre Jordan at centre , but new starting guards Patrick Beverley and Austin Rivers have been tough on the perimeter: "Defensively, that combination has been really good."

UP NEXT

Warriors: Stay on the road Thursday when the travel to San Antonio to meet the Spurs.