Watford striker Deeney gets 3-game ban for violent conduct
LONDON — Watford striker Troy Deeney has been banned for three games for grabbing the face of Stoke midfielder Joe Allen during a Premier League match at the weekend.
The English Football Association said Tuesday that Deeney admitted to a charge of violent conduct for the incident on Saturday, which took place in stoppage time of Stoke's 1-0 win at Vicarage Road.
The flashpoint came after Stoke had put the ball out of play with a player down injured. Rather than pass the ball back to Stoke, Deeney attempted a cross into the visitors' penalty area and Allen appeared to object.
The fracas between Deeney and Allen sparked a melee involving players from both teams. The FA said Watford and Stoke have been charged for failing to control their players.
