Aguero becomes Manchester City's all-time leading scorer
NAPLES, Italy — Sergio Aguero has become Manchester City's all-time leading scorer after netting the team's third goal in its Champions League match against Napoli on Wednesday.
The Argentina striker moved onto 178 goals for City — one clear of Eric Brook, who scored 177 goals in 453 appearances from 1928-1940.
Aguero has scored his tally of goals in 264 games for City since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011.
