Bills-Jets Capsule
BUFFALO (5-2) at NEW YORK JETS (3-5)
Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, NFL Network
OPENING LINE — Buffalo by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buffalo 5-1-1, New York 5-2-1
SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 61-53
LAST MEETING — Bills beat Jets 21-12, Sept. 10
LAST WEEK — Bills beat Raiders 34-14; Jets lost to Falcons 25-20
AP PRO32 RANKING — Bills No. 9, Jets No. 25
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (T8), PASS (29)
BILLS
JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (T22), PASS (21)
JETS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Second matchup this season between AFC East rivals, with Bills having won last one in Buffalo in Week 1. ... Bills looking to sweep season series for third time in four years after Jets swept last season. ... Buffalo half-game behind New England in AFC East and could clinch best first half to season since 1993 squad opened 7-1 and made it to last of franchise's four straight Super Bowls. ... Bills' only two losses have been by combined 10 points. Buffalo also has yet to trail by more than seven points in any game this season. ... Sean McDermott became first coach in Bills history to win his first four home games. ... QB Tyrod Taylor threw two TD passes vs. Jets in first meeting. ... RB LeSean McCoy ran for 151 yards last week vs. Raiders. He has eight games with 150 or more yards rushing since 2013, most in NFL in that span. ... Bills acquired WR Kelvin Benjamin in trade with Carolina on Tuesday for Buffalo's third- and seventh-round picks in next year's draft. ... S Micah Hyde leads NFL with five INTs, most by Bills player through seven games since Jairus Byrd also had five in 2009. ... Rookie CB Tre'Davious White leads NFL with 12 passes
