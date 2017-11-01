Coyotes recall Domingue, Mermis from Tucson
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue and
The Coyotes also assigned
The 25-year-old Domingue is 0-6-0 with a 4.33 goals-against average for Arizona his season. The 23-year-old Mermis has a goal and two assists in seven games with Tucson this season.
Hanley and Miska didn't play for the Coyotes.
