Gabriel Gagne scores only shootout goal to lift Belleville over Syracuse
BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Gabriel Gagne scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Belleville Senators over the Syracuse Crunch 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Francis Perron, Filip Chlapik and Ethan Werek scored in regulation for the Senators (5-4-1), Ottawa's AHL affiliate.
Corey Concaher had two goals and an assist to lead the Crunch (3-5-2). Dominik Masin also scored.
Andrew Hammond made 23 saves for the win as Michael Leighton turned away 17-of-20 shots in defeat.
Belleville went 1 for 8 on the power play while Syracuse was 2 for 5.
Crunch forward Alex Gallant was handed a game misconduct in the third period for persisting to fight after the initial altercation.
