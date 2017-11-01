Marlies' Garret Sparks off to strong start, earns shutout in 3-0 win over Rocket

LAVAL, Que. — Garret Sparks made 18 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Toronto Marlies downed the Laval Rocket 3-0 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Sparks is now 5-1-0 in six games with a 1.52 goals-against average and .942 save percentage for the Maple Leafs' minor league team. His 11th career shutout makes him the Marlies' all-time leader.

Andreas Johnsson led the Toronto (7-3-0) offence with a pair of goals while Colin Greening had the other.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 29-of-32 shots for the Rocket (5-3-2), AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.