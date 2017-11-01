Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
MLB
World Series
L.A. Dodgers 3 Houston 1
(Series tied 3-3)
---
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 6 Vegas 4
Detroit 5 Arizona 3
Winnipeg 2 Minnesota 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 3 Rockford 2
---
NBA
Indiana 101 Sacramento 83
Phoenix 122 Brooklyn 114
Oklahoma City 110 Milwaukee 91
L.A. Lakers 113 Detroit 93
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference semifinals
Columbus 4 New York City 1 (first leg)
---
Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
World Series
Houston (McCullers) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish), 8:20 p.m.
(Series tied 3-3)
---
NHL
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
