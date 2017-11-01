WBC orders rematch of Yamanaka-Nery bout over drug test

TOKYO — The World Boxing Council has ordered a rematch between Japanese boxer Shinsuke Yamanaka and Luis Nery for the bantamweight title three months after the Mexican failed a drug test.

Nery denied Yamanaka a 13th straight title defence on Aug. 15 in Kyoto.

A week after the bout, the WBC announced that Nery failed a drug test performed in the lead-up to the fight with an amount of the banned substance and stimulant Zilpaterol detected. The findings were from Nery's "A'' sample taken July 27, but additional tests taken in Japan gave negative results.