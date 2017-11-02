2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.
The Astros shortstop proposed to his girlfriend on television moments after Houston earned its World Series title with a 5-1 victory in Game 7 on Wednesday night.
The proposal from her boyfriend of over a year completely surprised Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas. She had no idea Correa was contemplating the next step, or that he had been urged to do it by his mother.
Correa says he gambled and waited until the last game of the season because he knew the Astros had "championship potential."
She said yes, of course.
While Correa went to the clubhouse to spray champagne, Rodriguez gleefully flashed the huge ring to her fellow Astros wives and girlfriends, including Kate Upton.
___
More AP MLB: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: OPP expect body count to rise in 'apocalyptical' 14-vehicle pileup on Hwy 400
-
Russia backs Iran after Donald Trump refuses to re-certify nuclear deal
-
Inside the unrelenting world of sexual harassment for a female stand-up comic
-
'These are emergency situations': Boyle Street in dire need of warm clothing donations