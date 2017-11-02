AEK Athens, AC Milan fans clash ahead of Athens game
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Greek police say about 100 AEK Athens and AC Milan fans have clashed in Athens hours before the teams' Europa League game.
The violence broke out when some 50 hooded Greek fans, armed with flares and wooden clubs, boarded an urban train carrying some 60 Italian fans at a station near the match venue.
Police said two carriages were damaged during the fighting on Thursday evening.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadian softwood lumber producers hammered after negotiations failed to reach deal
-
Fashion forward: New recyclable Halifax clothing line 'a first' for Canada
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
'Turning into a nightmare:' Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter