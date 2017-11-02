Back as starter, Brock Osweiler leads Broncos vs. Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — Congratulations on the starting gig, Brock Osweiler. Now go beat the best team in football.
Osweiler will be under
"This week is not about me," Osweiler said. "This week is solely about our team finding a way to get a win on the road in a hostile environment against a great opponent. We know we have a huge challenge."
Indeed.
The Eagles have won six straight games and six in a row at home, going back to last season. Their average margin of victory in the past three games at the Linc has been 20 points.
"Starting with the best is a good way to make a statement about us getting back on track," linebacker Shaquil Barrett said.
Osweiler was 5-2 as a starter filling in for Peyton Manning in 2015. He returned to the bench as Manning and the
Osweiler signed a big contract with the Texans after that season and went 9-7 in 2016, including 1-1 in the playoffs. He was traded to Cleveland, released and came back to Denver as Trevor Siemian's backup.
"He has experience on the big stage," Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. "I'm hoping that move can simply stabilize the
There are no quarterback issues in Philadelphia.
Carson Wentz is having an MVP-
"He's a great quarterback," said Broncos safety Will Parks, who grew up in Philly. "His maturity level is at an all-time high. He's not turning the ball over a lot. He's doing a good job as far as reading his targets and throwing them. It's going to be a pretty good challenge for us, but a challenge we'll be ready for."
Here's some things to watch for Sunday:
PROTECTING WENTZ: The Eagles had a tough time against San Francisco's aggressive, blitzing
"I would expect him to move around," Eagles offensive
PROTECTING THE BALL: Turnovers are a big reason why the Broncos have lost three straight games. They have 10 giveaways during the stretch and are minus-11 overall. Teams that have at least three turnovers in a game are 3-40 this season.
"Winning starts with protecting the football," Osweiler said. "When you win the turnover margin and when you don't turn the ball over at all, your chances of winning skyrocket."
STINGY
MR. VERSATILE: Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is all over the place in the secondary. He plays safety in base
"He's a do-it-all player," defensive
A NEW WEAPON: Running back Jay Ajayi joined the Eagles this week in a trade from Miami and upgrades the fifth-ranked rushing
It's uncertain how much work he'll get against the Broncos because he still has to get acclimated to a new
