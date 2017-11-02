Bengals-Jaguars Capsule
CINCINNATI (3-4) at JACKSONVILLE (4-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Jaguars by 4 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cincinnati 3-4, Jacksonville 4-3
SERIES RECORD — Jaguars lead 11-9
LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Jaguars 33-23, Nov. 2, 2014
LAST WEEK — Bengals beat Colts 24-23; Jaguars had bye, beat Colts 27-0 on Oct. 22
AP PRO32 RANKING — Bengals No. 24, Jaguars No. 12
BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (30), PASS (23)
BENGALS
JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (1), PASS (28)
JAGUARS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bengals have won three of four since 0-3 start. ... First of three consecutive road games for Cincinnati, a stretch that will go long way toward determining whether coach Marvin Lewis' team is AFC playoff contender. ... Bengals have won four straight in series. ... QB Andy Dalton is 3-0 vs. Jaguars, completing 65
