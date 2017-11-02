Bengals, Jaguars trying to stack wins to stay in AFC hunt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell rattled off three reasons why Sunday's game against Cincinnati is important.
It's at home.
It's an AFC game.
It's following a bye week.
"You never want to start talking playoffs too early in the thick in things, but every game is so critical to that future success and trying to win the division," Campbell said. "This is a very important game for us for many reasons."
The Bengals (3-4) and Jaguars (4-3) believe they have to start stacking wins if they're going to be
The next chance comes against the Bengals, who are beginning a three-game road stretch that could go a long way toward determining whether or not they will be in
"Everyone talks about the Pittsburgh game, but in our last four, we are 3-1," quarterback Andy Dalton said. "So we're trying to be 4-1 at this point. All we can do is worry about what we do this week and keep trying to stack wins on top of each other."
The Bengals could have their hands full with Jacksonville's defensive front, which leads the league with 33 sacks.
Cincinnati fired offensive
And Dalton was under constant pressure against the Colts last week.
Now, the Jaguars get a shot at Cincy's rebuilt offensive line, which has allowed 22 sacks. Jacksonville has two games with 10 sacks this season and another with five turnovers.
The team traded for two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Marcell Dareus last week, hoping he solidifies the unit's shaky run
"They're doing a little bit of everything," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. "They're doing a great job when they straight rush you. They're doing a great job (limiting) gains. ... They're doing a lot of good things, and they're all fitting together well."
Here are some other things to know about the Bengals and Jaguars:
GETTING HEALTHY: The Jaguars expect running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle) and
RUNNING ON EMPTY: Cincinnati's inexperienced offensive line has struggled to protect Dalton and open holes for the running game. The trio of Jeremy Hill, rookie Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard combined for only 34 yards on 17 carries against a Colts
"With the different stuff they're going to do, we need to know what we're doing and what they're doing, and then react," Dalton said. "We just need make sure we get our job done."
STOP THE RUN: Frank Gore ran for 82 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry against the Bengals last week. They know they have to be much better against the Jaguars, who lead the league in rushing yards.
"They're dedicated to run," defensive
RECORD WATCH: Fournette can make history against the Bengals. The rookie has scored a touchdown in each of his first six games in the league. If he scores against the Bengals, he would become the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown in each of the first seven games of his career, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
"That's my job, and I try to do it to my best," Fournette said.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
