Broncos-Eagles Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
DENVER (3-4) at PHILADELPHIA (7-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, Fox
OPENING LINE — Eagles by 8
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Denver 2-4-1, Philadelphia 6-2
SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 7-5
LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Eagles 52-20, Sept. 29, 2013
LAST WEEK — Broncos lost to Chiefs 29-19; Eagles beat Broncos 33-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 20, Eagles No. 1
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (10) PASS (18)
BRONCOS
EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (5), PASS (11)
EAGLES
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos are 1-5 in Philadelphia, 0-1 at Lincoln Financial Field. ... Broncos have won 31 straight games when winning turnover battle. ... Broncos are 3-0 when leading at halftime. ... Brock Osweiler returns at QB for benched Trevor Siemian. Osweiler was backup to Peyton Manning in 2015 title season, went to Houston as free agent, flopped and was cut. He was traded to Cleveland last
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police say needle, nail found in Halloween candy in two Maritime cities
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
The best fall of all: Halifax to be among warmest in Canada this November
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment